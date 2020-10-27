OBITUARY: Paula Pulliam

Paula Pulliam, age 63, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on October 26, 2020 at home with family by her side. Paula was born in Nashville, TN to the late Pat K. Sharp and Hilda H. Haley Sharp. She went to school at Hillwood High School and later graduated from the University of Kentucky. She was wed to her loving husband of 42 years Kim Pulliam on August 5th, 1978 at Belle Meade United Methodist Church. She worked for Williamson County Schools for 26 years and currently served as the Principal for Spring Station Middle School.

She is survived by her husband, Kim Pulliam; daughter, Katie (Darren) Graves; son, Alex (Caitlyn) Pulliam; brother, Keith (Lee Ann) Sharp; and grandchildren, Kadyn and Eli Graves.

A family and close friends funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jeff Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nashville Humane Association.

The family of Paula Pulliam wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Alpa Nick, Avalon Hospice and their nurses Carmen Snider and Carrie Goodin.

