OBITUARY: Paula Martin Hillebrand

Paula Martin Hillebrand, age 65 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Paula was born in Louisville, KY and moved to Franklin from Elizabethtown, KY. As one of her favorite doctors said… ‘Paula was tough yet so kind and truly brought a bright light to everyone she met’. She had an infectious laugh, a memory like a steel trap, and a sweet tooth (particularly for Reese’s peanut butter cups!)

She was a fiercely loyal sister, aunt, daughter, cousin and friend. Always playful and generous with her grand nieces and nephews, Paula was committed and made time for the people she loved, never rushing you along. Her family is grateful that she was prayerful and faithful to the Serenity Prayer and an 8-year friend of Bill W. Her humility, gift of conversation, storytelling and quick wittedness will be missed by those grieving her loss.

Preceded in death by parents, Carl Henry Hillebrand and Barbara Martin Hillebrand Foley.

Survived by: sister, Carole (Lewis “Trip”) Guthrie; nieces, Emily (Walt) Farrell and Sarah Beth (Tom) Hadzor; great nieces and nephews, Harper, Lucy & Mae Farrell; Emma Kate, Henry & Wesley Hadzor.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a on March 8, 2023 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Father Edward Steiner. Visitation will be 10:00 am at the church with a reception to follow Mass. Inurnment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Louisville, Kentucky on March 9.

Memorials may be made to Williamson Medical Center Foundation; Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

