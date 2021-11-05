OBITUARY: Paula Marie Marsh Curtis

Paula Marie Marsh Curtis – age 72 passed away early Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her home with her loving husband by her side. Paula was born March 5, 1949 in Nashville, TN to Paul and Marie Johnson Marsh. Paula married Gary L. Curtis in Atlanta, GA on September 7, 1996 and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Paula is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Stephanie Darlene (husband Jason) Gray; and son, Larry “Chip” Denton. Grandsons surviving include Paul, Jaden and David, all of Nashville. Her brother, Joe (wife Janet) Marsh of Nashville also survives as well as several nieces and nephews and an honorary daughter Kerrieanne Deatcher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Guy Richard Marsh and her fur baby, Princess.

Paula graduated from Antioch High School in 1967 and embarked on a long career in the business world. She retired from Wright Plastics in Atlanta as an executive secretary. After retirement she and Gary traveled widely and enjoyed building their new homes in Atlanta and then again in Nashville. Family time, holidays and birthdays celebrations were her joy. Her grandsons were her gift.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private and held at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Friends are encouraged to send a memorial to their favorite charity in Paula’s memory.