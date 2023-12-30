OBITUARY: Paula June Collins

Paula June Collins 67, of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2023.

She was born March 29, 1956, in Princeton, IL. to Edmund Joseph and Grace Pauline Hickey.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Charles Wyatt Collins, sons Jacob Michael Collins and Alexander Thomas Collins (Laura), grandchildren Rhett Marshall Collins and Adeline Gray Collins.

She is also survived by her cherished siblings Joan Hickey, Shirley Booth, Judy Fuertges (Jerry) and Michael Hickey (Nancy), stepsisters Kay Pomeroy (Ken) and Linda Callahan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepdad, Frank Callahan and sister Mary Grace Yarborough.

Paula graduated from Southside High School in Jackson, TN in 1974, and Christian Brothers University in 1978. She was a manager in Specialty Pharmaceutical Sales for over 40 years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 5 to 8 pm at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the funeral service. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin TN at 11:30 am on Friday, January 5, 2024. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or Polycystic Kidney Foundation.

