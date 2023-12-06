OBITUARY: Paul William Cardel Sr.

Paul William Cardel, Sr. age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023.

He was born in Oakdale, PA to the late Peter & Mary Cardillo.

Paul received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He formerly attended Bellevue Community Church, and was currently attending 5 Stones Church in Franklin.

Paul was Regional Manager for Revlon/Max Factor/Almay for twenty years, then spent twenty years with Longines Wittnauer watch company. He was witty, hard-working, a great provider, and dearly loved by his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Libby Cardel; brother, Robert Cardillo; sister, Esther Shalls.

Paul is survived by his sons, Paul Cardel, Jr. of Franklin, TN, Dean (Stephanie) Cardel of Readyville, TN and Valiant (Kristi) Cardel of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Paige Cardel of Franklin, TN; sister, Marjorie Jean (Waylon) Rhodes; grandchildren, Rachel (Anoulom) Phimphivong, Michael (Elle) Cardel, Jeremy (Kate) Cardel, Dr. Patrick (Madeline) Cardel, Malinda Cardel, Nathaniel Cardel and Ariana Cardel; great-grandchildren, Corinne & Selah.

Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 8, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Sean Clarke of 5 Stones in Franklin, TN will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Paul Cardel Jr., Dean Cardel, Valiant Cardel, Michael Cardel, Jeremy Cardel, Patrick Cardel, Nathaniel Cardel and Anoulom Phimphivong.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/