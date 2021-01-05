OBITUARY: Paul Sewell

Paul Sewell, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away January 4, 2021 at his home. Born in Williamson county, Tennessee to the late Leon & Elizabeth Pewitt Sewell.

He was a Deacon at Pewitt’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church since 1979. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Jerre Stinson Sewell. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Phillip) Jennings; brother, Riley (Nora) Sewell; sister, Paulette (Jack) Bradley; sisters in-law, Vicky Hargrove, Carolyn Sewell and Rita Sewell; grandchildren, Catherine White, Ariana White and Alejandra White; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Bro. Delbert Ragsdale officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Anness, Kevin Anness, Jr., Chris Whidby, Richard Pruitt, Travis Warren and Danny Stinson.

Memorials may be made to the Paul Sewell Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com