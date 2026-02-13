OBITUARY: Paul Nelson Duke

Paul Nelson Duke, 84, of Weeki Wachee, Florida, went home to his Heavenly Father on February 5, 2026. “Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” — Matthew 25:23

Paul was born on July 18, 1941 in Granville, TN to Sam and Maggie Duke. He lived most of his life in Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, and later resided in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Weeki Wachee, Florida.

A cherished husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend, Paul was known as a successful business owner, a dedicated and generous provider for his family, and a lover of many sports and games — especially golf. If you ever had the pleasure of playing with him, you know how much he enjoyed good competition and sharing a great laugh. “Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day.” — Anonymous.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife and constant source of support, Edna M. Duke; his daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Nick Edenfield, and Tracy and Jeff Hornal; his 2 grandchildren, Tyler LeCates and Kaitlin Arenas (and her husband Keith Arenas); and his six beautiful great-grandchildren — Jaxon LeCates, Kinsley Arenas, Konor Arenas, Kooper Arenas, Emberleigh LeCates, and Charlie Arenas.

Though he will be greatly missed by his family and close friends, we hold fast to the promise that this is not goodbye, but “see you again” in the presence of the Lord. His urn will be lovingly placed in the Good Shepherd Columbarium at Williamson Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please share your memory of Paul in the Memory Book below or consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

