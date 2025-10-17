OBITUARY: Paul Leslie “Papaw” Mangrum

Paul Leslie “Papaw” Mangrum, age 70 of Centerville, TN formerly of the Burwood Community passed away October 13, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. Paul was a devoted, true one-of-a-kind husband to his loving wife June, of 14 years, an exceptional father, role model and hero to his daughter Leslie Diana Mangrum Holland, Paul’s greatest treasures in life were his grandchildren, he loved them deeply with every beat of his heart. He adored his family and friends; they meant the world to him. Paul was a hardworking man who started building his career at the prime age of 18 at Tennessee Valley Paving Company, he served 52 years as a dedicated foreman. He was passionate about his job and was always dependable. Paul was someone you could always count on no matter what. Paul had the biggest heart, always willing to lend a hand. His smile was infectious to those in his presence, his mischievous giggle was a dead giveaway that he had something up his sleeve, he was always down for a good prank (especially at Christmas time), he was a big kid at heart with competitive spunk. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, Football, Soap Operas, The Voice and several other shows alike. His hobbies included; racing go karts, fishing, building projects, and spending time with his grandchildren. Whatever they wanted to do he wanted to do. His kind, loving, and high energy spirit will be missed by so many. Forever 55.

Preceded in death by parents, William Hubert Milton and Catherine Louise “Cat” Crafton Mangrum; sisters, Kitty Lee Mangrum Overton and Sandra Dee “Dee Dee” Mangrum Crafton; brothers in law, Wayne Overton and Jim Crafton.

Survived by: wife, Marjorie June Jett Mangrum; daughters, Paula Elaine Mangrum (Donta) Kelly and Leslie Diana Mangrum (Jesse) Holland; bonus daughter, Unnati Shaktisinh Jhala; brothers, Peter Milton “Pete” (Teresa) Mangrum and Cheyenne Bodie (Linda …also sister to June) Mangrum; grandchildren, Wesley James “King James” Holland, Kelsey Rae “Kat” Holland, Presley June “Junebug” Holland, Emiliano Sahil Torres Jhala and Deionna; sister in law and brothers in law, Terry Levi (Hyeran) Jett Sr. and Brenda Carol (Randy) Sanker; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Shaun) Smith, Nicholas (Kelly) Mangrum, Holly Crafton, Kathy Crafton, Jimmy (Adrianne) Crafton, Terry Jr. (Jody) Jett, Shelby Jett, Kimberly (Kody) O’Donnel and Lauren (Kevin) Kizer; great nieces and nephews, Will Mangrum, Cadie Smith, Savannah “A” Crafton, Samantha “B” Crafton, Matthew Mangrum and Caelan Smith. His extended family, Jenny “Speedy”, Daniel “Hammerhead”, Melody, Hayley and Hayden Cheatham.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, October 17, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Fewell officiating. Entombment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens Remembrance Mausoleum. Active pallbearers will be Pete Mangrum, Bodie Mangrum, Jesse Holland, Wesley Holland, Nicholas Mangrum, Jimmy Crafton, Johnny Raines, Omar Aguilar, Bryan Derryberry and Kathy Crafton. Honorary pallbearers will be Employees of Tennessee Valley Paving Company. Memorials may be made to Hickman County or Williamson County Animal Shelter. Visitation with the family will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM until service time on Friday at 1:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

