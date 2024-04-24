OBITUARY: Paul Hopkins Wagener

LtCol Paul Hopkins Wagener, USMC (Ret), age 90 of Spring Hill, TN (formerly Aptos, CA) passed away on April 8, 2024.

He was born in Piedmont, CA to the late Sam & Polly Wagener.

After earning his wings in August 1956, he served over 20 years in the Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot, including two combat tours in Vietnam. His decorations include the Bronze Star with combat “V”, Purple Heart, Navy Meritorious Service Medal and 6 Air Medals.

Following retirement from the Marine Corps in 1976, Paul began a second career as an insurance broker in California. He continued that successful career until he retired at the age of 87.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Wagener and the mother of his children, Donna Wagener.

Paul is survived by his children, Tim (Kelly) White of Redding, CA, Sam (Tami) Wagener of Spring Hill, TN, Susan (Darrell) Lee of Kailua, HI, Shelley White of San Carlos, CA, Kelli (Doug) Pittenger of Canton, MA; grandchildren, Wesley (Allie) White, Gibson White, Paul “PJ” Wagener, Christopher Wagener, Kendall Lee, Cody Lee, Jessica Lee and Darrell Lee; two great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dorothy S O’Brien Center, Seattle, WA or the National Naval Air Museum, Pensacola Florida.

Graveside service will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

