OBITUARY: Paul Hollandsworth

Paul D. Hollandsworth, age 86 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on September 22, 2021 at his home.

Paul was born in Franklin, TN to Bertha and Barkley Hollandsworth on January 23, 1935. He attended school in Franklin, TN and was a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and Douglas Hollandsworth, his brother. He is survived by his wife, Martha Hollandsworth; two children, Victoria Keith and Michael Hollandsworth; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville, TN at 10:00, Thursday, October 7, 2021. Memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society at http://www.afas.org/ Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com