Paul Fred Bluhm, age 66 of Brentwood, TN passed away from injuries sustained from a fall. Paul was employed as a Geotechnical Engineer with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

He was a loving husband and father. While his children were involved in sports, he was their coach either from the field or the bleachers. He loved gardening and yardwork and enjoyed experimenting with different flowers so that the yard always looked amazing.

Preceded in death by father, Ernest Paul Bluhm and stepfather Louis Lindsey. Survived by: wife of 22 years, Maureen Bluhm; daughter, Bethany Bluhm; son, Dustin Bluhm all of Brentwood, TN; mother, Esther Lindsey; brother, Leroy Bluhm both of Champagne, IL; sister, Carol (Ron) Rothrock of Virginia; Kathy (Danny) Aguirre of Brooklyn, NY; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Private Family Graveside will be conducted Tuesday, August 28, 2020, Joe Copolo officiating. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com