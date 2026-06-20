Paul Eugene Farm, age 93, passed away on June 15, 2026, from complications resulting from injuries sustained in a fall on May 30, 2026. Paul was born on November 21, 1932, in Cambridge, Nebraska, to Paul W.R. (Willard Raymond) Farm and Ruth Alice (Hilton) Farm. He was raised in rural Nebraska during the Great Depression and came of age during a period that shaped a generation known for hard work, self-reliance, humility, and commitment to family and community. Farm life taught him early lessons in responsibility, perseverance, and service to others—qualities that would define his entire life.

Paul graduated from Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1950 and attended Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) for two years before answering the call to serve his country. In November 1952, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy. During boot camp, he was selected as a squad leader, reflecting the leadership qualities that others recognized in him from an early age. He served as a Teleman Third Class and later Teleman Second Class, spending most of his naval service in the Pacific aboard the USS Nicholas (DD-449). During his years at sea, the destroyer participated in Cold War operations and naval activities throughout the Pacific region, continuing its distinguished service record following World War II and the Korean War. Paul served honorably until his discharge in August 1956, leaving the Navy with an enduring sense of duty, discipline, and patriotism that remained with him throughout his life.

On April 15, 1957, Paul married Marilyn Waits in Kearney. Shortly thereafter, the young couple moved to Moscow, Idaho, where Paul briefly attended the University of Idaho. Later that same year, they relocated to Portland, Oregon, where Paul began what would become a distinguished career with Burroughs Corporation as an accounting machine technician. In 1959, Burroughs transferred Paul and his family to Salem, Oregon. During this period, their two sons were born: Scott E. Farm in Moscow, Idaho, and Rick A. Farm in Salem, Oregon.

For the next several decades, Paul built a respected career in a rapidly changing technological world. He attended numerous company schools throughout the United States and spent fifteen years servicing increasingly sophisticated electronic accounting and business machines. Colleagues and customers alike came to rely on his deep technical knowledge, calm professionalism, and unwavering commitment to solving problems. Through an era that transformed business technology from electromechanical systems to advanced electronic equipment, Paul earned a reputation for mastering new technologies and providing exceptional support to those he served.

Following his divorce from Marilyn on January 7, 1970, Paul continued to advance within Burroughs. In 1973, he was promoted to Field Engineering Group Manager and returned to Portland. Additional promotions followed, including Field Engineering District Administrator and CSE Branch Financial Manager. In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Paul received the Burroughs Corporation President’s Honor Roll for Outstanding Achievement Award in 1976. When Burroughs later merged with Sperry Corporation to form Unisys Corporation, Paul continued to be recognized as a trusted leader whose expertise and integrity earned widespread respect.

After accepting an early retirement package in 1988, Paul moved to Farmington, New Mexico, to be closer to his brother, Gerald Farm, a nationally recognized Western artist. During this time, Paul helped Gerald build a new art studio, applying the same practical skills and strong work ethic that had guided him throughout his life. As family lore would later recount, Gerald also played matchmaker. He suggested that Paul reconnect with Edith “Edie” Koeppe, a fellow Kearney High School graduate who was also divorced. A friendship blossomed into romance, and Paul returned to Kearney, where he and Edie were married on February 14, 1989.

Retirement never suited Paul for long. Back in Kearney, he stayed active through a variety of jobs and community service, including driving for Epley Express, managing a car wash, keeping the books for the local Elks Club, and volunteering with the local police department. Wherever he worked, people appreciated his reliability, attention to detail, and willingness to help.

In October 1993, Paul and Edie moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, when Edie accepted a position with the local newspaper. Following her retirement, they returned to Farmington in December 1999. There, Paul became an Elder at First Presbyterian Church, where he quietly served his congregation and community with the same faithfulness that characterized every aspect of his life.

In August 2019, Paul and Edie relocated to Canterfield Retirement Center in Brentwood, Tennessee, to be closer to family. In 2024, Edie began showing signs of dementia. As her condition progressed, Paul devoted himself to her care. Even after she moved to memory care in December 2025, he remained steadfastly by her side. Despite his own advancing age and declining health, he spent as much time with her as possible—sharing meals, visiting daily, and often welcoming her into his apartment so she could rest nearby. His quiet devotion reflected a love that endured through every season of life and became one of his greatest final acts of service.

Paul’s life spanned nearly a century of extraordinary change. From farm fields in Depression-era Nebraska to the dawn of the computer age, from military service in the Pacific to leadership roles in a rapidly evolving technology industry, he adapted to each chapter with determination, humility, and grace. Yet those who knew him best will remember not his accomplishments, but his character: his honesty, dependability, gentle manner, practical wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the people he loved.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W.R. Farm and Ruth Alice (Hilton) Farm, and by his brothers, Gerald Farm and Bud R. Farm. He is survived by his beloved wife, Edith “Edie” Farm; his sons, Scott E. Farm and Rick A. Farm; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

At Paul’s request, no service is planned. His was a life marked not by fanfare, but by faithful service—to his country, his profession, his church, his family, and above all, to the people he loved. Those gifts remain his lasting legacy.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.