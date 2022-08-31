OBITUARY: Paul Douglas Sandoval

Paul Douglas Sandoval, 82, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 16 at his home, The Goldton Assisted Living, surrounded by friends and family.

Born April 14, 1940, to Walter and Gladys Sandoval, he was the last of five children (Walter, Corliss, Benjamin, and Doloris) and the widower of Barbara Sandoval, to whom he was married for 46 years.

He is survived by two sons Mark (Cathy), Kokomo, IN, and Paul II (Sharen), Spring Hill, TN and two grandchildren, Ashlee, Austin, TX and Paul III Sandoval, Spring Hill, TN.

Mr. Sandoval enjoyed fishing and fast cars in his youth and graduated from Calumet High School in 1958. Within a few years, he joined the US Navy and was stationed on the island of Bermuda where he met his wife, Barbara, and was soon married.

He returned to Indiana (by way of Norwalk CT) where he joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Dept.

He later retired in 2000 after twenty-five years of service to enjoy two of his favorite pastimes, playing with cars and going to H.O.G. rallies with Harley Davidson club members.

Paul will join Barbara as per their wishes and a small family gathering will be planned for the near future.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/