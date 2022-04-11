OBITUARY: Paul Derek Jenkins

Paul Derek Jenkins, age 59, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 after a brief illness.

Paul was born in Davidson County and was a long time resident of the Burke Hollow Community.

He was an excellent Barber and he loved Football and Nascar. Paul loved his family and he will be greatly missed.

Paul is preceded in death by his brother, Duane Johnson. He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Jenkins, sisters, Pennie (Ken) Rainey, Melanie Newberry, Tracie Lee Jenkins, sister in law, Sandra Johnson, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday. Burial will follow the service in Nolensville Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jason Jenkins, David Butts, Peyton Harris, Josh Mowery, Joseph Kelly, Anthony Jenkins, and honorary pallbearer Patrick Kelly.

Memorials may be made to your Favorite Charity.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Jenkins family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

If you would like to view the service online, please follow the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649531167177621

