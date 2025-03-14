OBITUARY: Paul Conan Hartnett

Paul Conan Hartnett, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on July 3, 1963, in Scranton, PA, to the late Joseph Daniel Hartnett and Rosemary Conaboy Hartnett.

Paul was a member of the Catholic Church of the Nativity. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and pursued a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant.

A passionate Buffalo Bills fan, Paul had a lifelong love for hockey and sports. He was known for his sharp sense of humor, always bringing laughter and joy to those around him. In his earlier years, he loved traveling with his wife, creating cherished memories along the way.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kim Hartnett; and their daughters, Kelsey Pett (Nick), Lindsay Hartnett, and Rosemary Hartnett; brother, Joe Hartnett (Nancy); sister, Rosemary Herman (Ray); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Catholic Church of the Nativity. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM with Father Jerry officiating. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The care of Paul Conan Hartnett and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.