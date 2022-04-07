OBITUARY: Paul Allen Shauck

Mr. Paul Allen Shauck of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, he was 73 years old.

Paul retired from General Motors after working 36 years. Paul was the owner of Hot Rods and Threads. He enjoyed spending time and was very active in his family. Paul attended Church of the City in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Naomi Shauck.

Paul is survived by his wife of almost 54 years Jewell Shauck; daughters Peggy Brandau and husband Bill, and Diana Kosiba and husband Jason; grandchildren, Noah Brandau, Olivia Brandau, Hayes Kosiba, and Ella Kosiba; Brother Dave Shauck and wife Sue; Nieces, Courtney Plummer and Catrina Segrist; siblings-in-law, Judy and Terry Oakes, Bonnis Davis, Tony Webb, Robin Mozingo, and Jim, Susie and Eddie Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with David Sawyer officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 until the service time at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorials be made to Code of Vets for the purpose of “Taking Care of Our Own – One Veteran at a Time”. At this time, 98% of all donations made go directly to our veterans in need.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

