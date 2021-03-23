OBITUARY: Patsy Sue Blackwood Perkins

Patsy Sue Perkins (Blackwood), age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away March 21, 2021 at home. She was born in Webster Co., KY to the late Calvin & Lorine Wilkerson Blackwood.

Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robinson Perkins; sons, Mark Alan Perkins and Jeffery Lynn Perkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Abbie Denise Perkins of Franklin, TN.

Graveside service will be held 2:30PM Friday, March 26, 2021 at Nebo-Union Cemetery in Nebo, KY. Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation with the family will be 4-8PM Thursday and 10-11:30AM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com