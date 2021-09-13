OBITUARY: Patsy Neblett Moran

Patsy Neblett Moran age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away September 11, 2021.

She graduated from Bardstown High School, Ward Belmont Women’s College and received her master’s degree from Peabody College.

She is survived by her loving daughter Georgianne, son in law William, two nephews Pat and Kenny and family friend Emily.

She was a lover of animals by supporting the ASPCA and taking in homeless dogs and cats, a talented coach of tennis, basketball and volleyball at the high school level and was assistant women’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt University while also acting as academic advisor to the women athletes. She was also a wonderful educator and mentor to young women at the Harpeth Hall School, avid watcher of sports especially her Kentucky Wildcats and most content on her farm and tractor. Sitting on her front porch and playing bridge were some of her many favorite pastimes and she loved fast cars, always dreaming of owning a Jaguar.

The family would like to thank Betty Sue McDaniel, Petie Randolph and Alive Hospice for the loving care she received in her final months and days. The loyal friendships of Linda Robinson and Elaine Rohrig will always be appreciated and never forgotten.

The lifetime friendship of Bettye Ann Williams and the long-time friendships of Elizabeth Spencer Goldman and the Goldman family and in most recent years, the loving encouragement and continuous support of Katherine Goldman Vaughan and Earl Norman Vaughan made the unimaginable possible.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to the Harpeth Hall School. A celebration of life will be determined at a future date when it is safer to gather in large groups.

