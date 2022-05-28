OBITUARY: Patsy Joyce Massey

Patsy Joyce Massey of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Jellico, TN to the late Edward T. Randolph and Betty Jo Marlow Randolph.

Patsy is preceded in death by parents Edward and Betty Jo Randolph, grandson, Zachary Massey, sister, Delight Watson, brothers, James Randolph and Mack Randolph.

She is survived by her son Scott Massey and wife Jenny, stepson Troy Massey and wife Nina, stepdaughter, Teri Bennett and husband Tim, and grandchildren Owen Massey and Logan Massey.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter or Accent Care Hospice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. Williamsonmemorial.com

