OBITUARY: Patsy Faye Haynes

Patsy Faye Haynes, age 74 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away Monday, November 6, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was a native of Nashville and a daughter of the late Ward Washington Hudgins and Melba Iwilda Overby Hudgins.

Survivors include her husband, George Haynes; a son, Jason Haynes; sister, Joy Hibdon and husband Homer of Madison; nieces, Kristi Marlin and husband Jason of Donelson, Tammy Cannon and husband Ronnie of Smyrna, and Paula Boles of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Patsy graduated in 1967 as Valedictorian from Cumberland High School and later went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee School of Nursing in Nashville. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Baptist Hospital in Nashville after over 30 years of service.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 17, 2023, at Hudgins Cemetery in Fairview, Tennessee.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Haynes family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

