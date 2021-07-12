OBITUARY: Patrick William Yokom

Patrick William Yokom

Patrick W. (Pat) Yokom passed away on July 6th, 2021 at the age of 86 in Franklin, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia (Jenny) Yokom; brother, Timothy J. Yokom; daughter, Missy Y. Koehn (Kurt) and son Chris W. Yokom (Marty); grandchildren, Alexandra Rassas (Thomas), Savannah Koehn, Nicola Yokom, and Jesse Yokom. Pat was born on December 17, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pat was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Cecil Yokom and Anne Orlick Yokom.

He loved fishing at Center Hill Lake and hunting with his friends. He was a true outdoorsman. Most women knew him as one of the co-owners of Yokom’s Shoes, along with his father and brother, which operated out of Grace’s and Chester’s Department Stores. He spent time volunteering at Community Care Fellowship for the Homeless.

Mr. Yokom graduated from Father Ryan High School in 1953 and attended Vanderbilt University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He then served honorably in the United States Army for two years. Pat was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Wesley Forum Sunday School Class.

Pat battled Parkinson’s Disease for 16 years with grace and dignity. To celebrate his life, Brentwood United Methodist Church will conduct a memorial service on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. At a later time, he will be laid to rest at the Wolf River Cemetery near the Pile family farm in Pall Mall, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers are the Wesley Forum Sunday School Class at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s with “Rock Steady Boxing Music City” in the memo line (Make check to Peterson for Parkinson’s, 4205 Hillsboro Road, Suite 310, Nashville, TN 37215) or to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Tennessee (Make check to LLS-Tennessee, PO Box 772357, Detroit, MI 48277-2357).

