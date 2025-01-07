OBITUARY: Patrick Richard Harper

Patrick Richard (Rick) Harper of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, December 29, 2024. He was born January 8, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Constance Kurdelski Fletcher and Harry Patrick Harper.

Rick learned to play the banjo and guitar from his father, Harry and they started playing gigs together when Rick was 12 years old. As a young adult he was in a popular local Chicago band called the Riddles and taught guitar at Roselle School of Music. When he was 30 years old, he moved to Nashville to pursue a full-time career in music. It was not long before he landed a job as guitarist for Kenny Rogers-a career that spanned 23 years. In 2000, he retired from being a touring musician to spend more time with his family, but music always remained a part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Patrick Harper, Constance Kurdelski Fletcher, Glenn L. Fletcher, one brother Greg Harper, and one sister Barb Henkel. He is survived by his wife Karen Wingate Harper, one daughter Amanda Harper Fink (Taylor Fink), one son Austin Jared Harper, one brother Steve Harper, two sisters Sheila Harper Barnhart (Phil Barnhart), Cindy Harper Heimerl (Jeff Heimerl) and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12:00 on January 9, 2025, at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, Tennessee followed by Celebration of Life and Interment.

Thank you to Dr. Carlson, Dr. Moolman, Dr. Richardson, Dr. Lowenstern, Dr. Wilbeck, the Alive Hospice staff Jody, Jennifer, and Tanyjia for the excellent care provided during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Rick to MusiCares or Alive Hospice.

Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens is assisting the Harper family. Online condolences may be made at www.HarpethHills.com