OBITUARY: Patrick ‘Pat’ Alan Springer

Patrick “Pat” Alan Springer, age 70, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on November 13, 2025. He was born on April 16, 1955, in Fort Morgan, Colorado, the son of the late Robert Shepherd “Shep” Springer and Mary Ann Kidd Springer.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” White Springer; his sister, Pam Butterfield; his brother, Perry (Barb) Springer; and his stepchildren, Aaron (Charity) Compton, Julia (Roy White) Sanchez, and Sarah Compton. He was the proud step-grandfather of Leah Sanchez, Kelsey Compton, Zach Compton, Sam Ottsman, Lindsey Compton, Noah Compton, and Levi Compton. He is also remembered with affection by the many young men of Franktown Open Hearts who knew him as “Uncle Pat.”

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Springer, and his stepdaughter, Jennifer Compton.

Pat spent many years working as a water well driller in Colorado before expanding into mineral exploration drilling, a career that took him from Alaska to Guatemala. He later became the owner and operator of a company that served water treatment facilities throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. In May, Pat joyfully celebrated 35 years of recovery—an accomplishment he credited entirely to the sustaining grace of Jesus Christ. His faith was central to his life, and he was always eager to share it, offering prayer, encouragement, and hope to those in need. Pat wished above all to be remembered for his love of Jesus.

Dedicated to service, Pat was involved with Franktown Open Hearts from its earliest days. For more than twenty years, he faithfully cooked meals for hundreds of boys and served as a mentor and father-figure to many. He also volunteered at church camp for several summers, preparing three meals a day for the campers with unwavering commitment.

In retirement, Pat enjoyed working with cattle and took special delight in watching his grandchildren grow. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He had a lifelong love for horses, dogs, and cats, and caring for animals remained one of his greatest joys. Pat will be remembered for his deep faith, his kindness, his strong work ethic, and the compassion he extended to all. His legacy of service, generosity, and love will live on in the many lives he touched.

A memorial service for Pat will be held on November 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation beginning two hours prior. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franktown Open Hearts Fish and Hunt Club, 320 Main St. Suite 200, Franklin, TN 37064.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email