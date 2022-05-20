OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Tricia’ Bowden Haraway

Mrs. Patricia “Tricia” Bowden Haraway of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, she was 69 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, Buddy and Liz Bowden; brother, Larry Bowden; and daughter-in-law, Melanie Haraway.

Tricia was a longtime member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ. She was the AVON “Queen.” She always enjoyed being with her family and family get-togethers. Tricia sold real estate and loved helping people find the perfect home.

Survived by husband, Tommy Haraway; daughter, Brooke (Joe) McKnight; sons, Richie Haraway and Scottie Haraway; grandchildren, Kayla (Jordan) Rice, Hailey (Jon) Sanderson, Ryan Haraway, Morgan Haraway, Little Tommy Haraway, Luke Haraway, Layla McKnight, and Hazel McKnight; great-grandchildren, Keagan Rice and Zae Rice; sister, Lisa (Stacy) Simms; and brother, Lonnie (Dede) Bowden.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Bill Watkins and Wavell Stewart. Interment Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Lawrence County, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Elders and Deacons of Crieve Hall Church of Christ. Active Pallbearers: Ryan Haraway, Little Tommy Haraway, Tanner Marstiller, Stacy Simms, Lonnie Bowden, Jordan Rice, Jon Sanderson, and Joe McKnight. Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday. May 21, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

