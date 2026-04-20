Patricia Sue Banks, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2026.

She was born on July 14, 1931, in Jackson, Tennessee. Patricia lived a long and faithful life marked by dedication to her family, her work, her church and her friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Banks, and her son, David Banks. She is survived by her son, John Banks, and daughter-in-law, Donna Banks; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Mark Coursey; and her cherished grandchildren, Mary Banks, Matthew and Carol Banks, Chris Coursey, and Shelby and Austin Epperson.

Patricia devoted 32 years of service as Financial Secretary at Wooddale High School in Memphis, where she was known for her diligence, kindness, and steady presence.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Patricia faithfully lived out her beliefs. Since 2002, she was a devoted member of Franklin First United Methodist Church, where she found community and a spiritual home.

A visitation will be held at 12:00 noon at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, Tennessee, followed by a celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m.

Patricia will be remembered for her enduring love for her family, her quiet strength, and her unwavering faith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Project Transformation of Tennessee, 1008 19th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37212.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.