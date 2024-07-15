OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Patti’ Wilson Dale

Patricia “Patti” Wilson Dale, age 72 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2024.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in Brownsville, TN to the late Jim & Joanne Wilson. She grew up in Jackson, TN.

Patti graduated from Jackson High School. She received her Bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee Martin where she was also a member of AOPi Sorority. Patti continued her education by obtaining her Master’s degree from Tennessee State University.

She taught kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School for 34 years. Over those years she taught thousands of kids as well as their kids. Patti truly cared about the children she taught and the difference she could make in their lives. She loved the Lord and Christ and was member of The Church at West Franklin. Patti loved to entertain her family and friends with a good home-cooked meal. Everyone always loved enjoying “Miss Patti’s food”.

She was instrumental in helping to start The Cattelman’s Corral at the Williamson County Fair. She also helped organize the Mutton Bustin competition for the kids at the Franklin Rodeo. While she loved helping her community, family and friends, it was always her choice to do it behind the scenes. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her.

Patti is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Dale of Franklin, TN; son, Houston (Desiree) Dale of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Christi Dale of Franklin, TN; grandsons, Alex, Michael & Christopher Dale all of Knoxville, TN; sister, Donna (Larry) Henderson of Jackson, TN; niece, Stacey (Brandon) Sims of Jackson, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Matt Pearson will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Clayton Callicott, Claude Callicott, Travis Vaughn, Chip Bowers, Colon Pope and Ronnie Burrow will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

