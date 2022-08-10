OBITUARY: Patricia (Patti) Maureen Randle

Patricia (Patti) Maureen Randle of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 75 years old.

Patti was a vivacious life-long learner with many dear friends. Her accomplishments and interests were numerous, and some include: She earned her pilots license and was a CPA owner of a tax practice prior to retiring. She was a talented artist who also loved dogs, gardening, cooking, reading and traveling. She had an intense love for humanity and was appreciated and loved by so many.

She is survived by her daughters, Heather Davidson, Laura Sharpe and Becky (Brett) Spector; sisters, Jeri Simonton and Linette Tucker; grandchildren, Reece Sharpe, Davis Sharpe, Jack Spector, William Spector, Jacob Davidson and Sophie Davidson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul G. Grenier and Justina Nance Grenier.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family asks that if you desire, you could donate a book to the Williamson County Library in her name.

