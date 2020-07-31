



Patricia “Pat” Annette Wilson, age 60 of Thompsons Station, TN, formerly of Grenada, MS.

Everyone who knew Pat knew of her infamous cheesy grin, her love of animals and her quirky sense of humor. A lifelong fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, she never missed a chance to watch a game and RING her cowbell. She was also a fan of the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators and was known to throw her stuffed catfish when a hockey goal was made.

Pat worked for the State of Tennessee and her coworkers loved her dependability and willingness to share her knowledge. The staff at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer always watched to see what silly shirt she would wear and what corny joke she would share. Pat also loved her music and would play AC/DC as often and as loud as she could.

The last song she heard was their “Anything Goes” and the lyrics are perfect for her life…..

..She’s like a spinning dynamo,

You’re handing out the token prize,

Giving you a brand new ride,

Oh there she goes, she goes,

And nobody knows where she goes.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her father, Henry G. Wilson. Pat is survived by her wife of 22 years, Teresa Stafford; mother, Rose Wilson; brothers, Jack Wilson and Jeff Wilson; her beloved pets, Zeus, Dori, Alti, Rico, Max, Lucy & Squeaker and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere.




