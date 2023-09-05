OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Anne Killebrew

Patricia “Pat” Anne Killebrew, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late R.B. & Mildred George.

Pat made her career as a hairdresser that spanned sixty years.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Wayne Killebrew of Franklin, TN; son, Michael (Lydia) Reynolds of College Grove, TN; grandchildren, Tanner & Peyton Reynolds; beloved dog, Priscilla and many other loving family members.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

