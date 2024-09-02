OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Hawkins

Patricia Ann “Pat” Hawkins, age 76, of Thompson’s Station TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2024.

Pat was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 25, 1948 to Robert James Nicholas, Sr., and Gladys Hobbs Nicholas. She graduated from Amelia High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University where she received a Bachelor of Business Education degree. As a true testament of her dedication and tireless work ethic, she later went on to graduate with a Master of Business Administration degree from American InterContinental University while serving as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness until her retirement.

While Pat’s professional career spanned over four decades, her proudest accomplishment and source of joy was her family. She and her beloved husband of 42 years, Duane, returned to the Middle Tennessee area upon their retirement to spend precious time with their daughter and two grandchildren. When she wasn’t doting on her family, you could find her attending to the beautiful plants and flowers around their home, spending time faithfully in Scripture and continually giving of herself to others through gifts of her time, encouragement, thoughtfulness, kindness and her uplifting, inspirational spirit. A deeply devoted woman of faith, she was an active member of The Church at Station Hill where she served on the Nurture Team. Pat was a treasured and loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all.

Preceded in death by beloved husband, Duane William Hawkins, parents Robert James Nicholas, Sr., and Gladys Hobbs Nicholas; brothers-in-law, George Arthur Richard, Larry Nelson Hawkins, Robert Bruce Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Janie Hawkins and Linda Hawkins. Survived by daughter Kristen Danielle Luttrell; stepdaughter Amanda Lea Hawkins; grandchildren, Addison Grace Luttrell and Colton Jacob Luttrell; sister Roberta Jean Richard and family; brother Robert James (Carla) Nicholas, Jr., and family; sisters-in-law Carrol Ann (Marvin) Klinker and family, and Sharon Kay (Mike) Gampp and family; and numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Reverends Jay Strother and Brandon Abbott will officiate. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2024 and one hour prior to the service. Family will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The Church at Station Hill Missions Fund. The family would like to acknowledge with loving appreciation the many expressions of love, compassion and kindness, both leading up to and during this time of bereavement.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email