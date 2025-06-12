OBITUARY: Patricia Montgomery “Patti” Sparks

Patricia Ann Montgomery Sparks was born on September 20, 1949, to Howard William and Jeanny Lane Montgomery in Knoxville, Tennessee. After a brief time in Oak Ridge, she grew up in Knoxville surrounded by the warmth of two sets of grandparents, 14 aunts and uncles, 15 cousins, and many lifelong friends from elementary school and Central High School. Patti’s childhood was filled with joy-family holiday gatherings, camping, water skiing, and school activities. She was a lifeguard and member of the swim team.

In October 1966, Patti met, fell in love with, and married Ben Sparks. They began their life together in Knoxville, Tennessee where their first child, Benje was born, while Patti supported Ben through college. Their daughter Katie was born in 1971 in Knoxville, TN during a time of frequent moves. They moved to Cleveland, then to Chattanooga, then back to Knoxville, onward to Columbus, Ohio, then to Brentwood, where their third child, Andy, was born. They finally settled in Franklin, TN. With each new residence, Patti formed lasting friendships and embraced her community.

Once in Brentwood, the family joined Brentwood United Methodist Church, where Patti gave generously of her time as an usher, communion server, Stephen Minister, and Joyful Noise Sunday School President. She also took great pride in supporting the founding of Brentwood High School, where she volunteered faithfully.

Patti was a joyful, spirited soul, always remembered for her radiant smile and infectious laugh. She cherished games and card nights with friends, and especially with her grandchildren. Despite the distance, she attended as many of her grandchildren’s events as possible rain or shine. Over the years she and Ben shared countless adventures traveling across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kathy and David. She is survived by her devoted husband, Benjamin Earl Sparks; her children, Benjamin Jay Edward Sparks (Christine), Katheryn Montgomery Weaver (Gannon), and Andrew Wesley Sparks; and her beloved grandchildren, Gannon Emory Weaver II, Charleston Joseph (C.J.) Lane Weaver, Mason Edward Sparks, Garrett Montgomery Sparks, and McKenna Adeline Sparks.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 20, 2025 from 10:00am to 11:00am in the Chapel Narthex at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00am in the Chapel. Inurnment will be in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pat Summitt Clinic or to Alive Hospice.

