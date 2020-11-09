OBITUARY: Patricia McEwen Lampley

Patricia McEwen Lampley, age 70 of Lewisburg, TN formerly of Williamson County, TN passed away November 7, 2020.

Retired Office Manager with Rock City Construction with 37 years of service. Pat was a licensed realtor where she and her husband were in real estate.

Preceded in death by parents, Everard Leon and Dorothy Alice Barnes McEwen and sister, Loretta Sullivan Polk.

Survived by: husband of 29 years, Ron Lampley; sons, Bobby McGee, Terry (Amy) Lampley, Michael (Stephanie) Lampley and Chase (Lena) Lampley; grandchildren, Ryan McGee, Reagan McGee, Lacie Chessor, Katie Chessor, Cassie Teal, Hunter (Lacey) Lampley, Sydney Lampley, Natalie Lampley, Tyler “Ty” Lampley, Austin Lampley, Cheyenne Lampley, Logan Lampley, Lola Lampley and Isabelle Lampley; great grandchildren, Addilyn Gayle Lampley; special nephews, Boddy Sullivan and Thomas “T.W.” Sullivan; mother in law, Ruth Elizabeth “Libby” Lampley; brothers & sisters in law, Barry Polk, Rita & Bruce Byrd, Denise Brown, Jessica Lampley and Billy Lampley and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-4PM prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com