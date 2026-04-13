Patricia L. (Licklider) Ring passed from this life on Wednesday April 1, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born in Martinsburg West Virginia on March 1, 1930 and was 96 years old at the time of her death.

Pat was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Martinsburg where she lived until 1951, when she married local resident, Alfred C. “Buddy” Ring who was a Lieutenant in the United States Army. They left Martinsburg and Pat began her career as the consummate Military Wife.

Enduring multiple moves and trials over decades, Pat was the understated glue by which the family united. Always adaptable in any situation, she had many friends from all walks of life as she always showed the face of goodness. Loving Mother, Grandmother and friend, Pat will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kurt and Stacy Ring of Franklin, Tennessee, and Greg and Betsy Ring of Lenexa, Kansas. Three grandchildren, Kyle (Priscilla), Christopher, and Katherine (Ryan). And two great grandchildren, Victoria and Madelynn.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 25 at 11 am at the Brown Funeral Home with the Rev. John R. Yost officiating. A Graveside Service at Rosedale Cemetery will immediately follow.

Family will receive friends Friday, April 24, 2026 from 6-8 PM at the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 700 New York Avenue, Martinsburg WV, 25401.

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This obituary was published by Brown Funeral Home.

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