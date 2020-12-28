OBITUARY: Patricia Lee “Patti” Parsons

Patricia Lee “Patti” Parsons, age 59 of Thompson Station, TN unexpectedly passed away at her home December 22, 2020.

Born and raised in Franklin, TN. Graduate of Franklin High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Vanderbilt University. She was a partner with her father in their firm, Parsons and Associates, CPAs. She was a member of Franklin Noon Rotary Club and served on the Foundation Committee. She was a board member of Crimestoppers and on the Williamson County Audit Committee.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Steely.

Survived by: parents, Dan and Charlene Parsons; sisters, Pam (David) Spaulding and Dana Parsons; step children, Joshua (Christi) Steely and Chase (Jenna) Steely; step grandchildren, Claire Grace, Jackson Rye and Charlotte Rose Steely; nephews, Daniel Spaulding and Dakota Johnson.

Private Family Graveside will be conducted at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com