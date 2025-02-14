OBITUARY: Patricia Kay Martin Nerren

Patricia Kay Martin Nerren passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the age of 85. She was born on April 17, 1939 in Batesville, Mississippi to Randolph Martin and Loretta Castleman Martin, the 5th of 6 children.

She married Guy Benjamin Nerren on April 23, 1960. They moved from Leland, Mississippi to Huntsville, Alabama where they raised three daughters, Kellye, Kaye and Lori. She was a strong supporter of Guy’s career, bringing industry into North Alabama.

She was well known for her hospitality and entertained dignitaries in their home from all over the world. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James (Julianne) Martin; her sisters, Carolyn (Charles Hulon) Dreher and Danna (James) Thompson, her dear husband, Guy, and their youngest daughter, Lori Patricia Nerren Knox.

She is survived by her sisters Betty (Louis) McGuire and Myrna Martin, daughters Kellye (Jeff) Rice and Kaye (Randy) Burton and her adoring grandchildren, Haley, Hunter and Hope Rice; Ben (Rachel), Will and Wyatt Burton and Dalton Knox. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews, Valle (Frank) Harrell, Jonathon Dreher, Tamera (Glen) Mullen, Laura (Jerry) Ertle, Bud (Kay) Martin, Linda Martin, Forest Thompson and Dan (Angela) Thompson.

She was very active in the Senior group at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ and was known for having the best snack-stocked pantry by all of her grandchildren, several of whom she cared for on a regular basis.

Our deepest thanks to The Hearth/Vitality of Franklin for taking such great care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGAPE Nashville, Camp Leatherwood c/o Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, or Mid-South Youth Camp of Freed-Hardeman.