OBITUARY: Patricia Kay Cosky

Patricia Kay Cosky, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Born on October 27, 1945, in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Billie Patton and Gordon W. Umberger Jr.

Patricia lived a life of hard work, kindness and devotion to her family. She was married to the love of her life, John “Jack” Cosky for 37 wonderful years. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Patricia began her career as a secretary and was a longstanding employee for HCA. Her career was a testament to her work ethic and dedication, earning her the respect of colleagues and friends alike.

A woman of many passions, Patricia was an avid reader who could often be found immersed in a good book. She had a deep love for animals, especially cats and dogs, and was known for her warm heart and compassion. She also enjoyed playing card games on the computer, a favorite pastime that brought her joy and relaxation.

Family was the cornerstone of Patricia’s life. She loved planning and hosting family gatherings, creating moments that brought everyone together. To her nieces and nephews, she was more than an aunt—she was a second mother, offering guidance, love, and support throughout their lives.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles “Charlie” W. Umberger, Richard E. Umberger, Thomas “Tom” G. Umberger, Jean England and Barbara Johnson.

Those left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her husband, John “Jack” Cosky; son, Brian (Kim) Cosky; daughter, Debbie (Ray) Hansen; sister, Brenda G. Howell; brother-in-law; Gil Johnson, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Patricia’s warmth, wit, and unwavering love for her family and friends will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to share in her journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Patricia’s honor.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

