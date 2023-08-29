OBITUARY: Patricia Joyce Doty Tretler

Patricia Joyce Doty Tretler, age 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

She was born in Lakeland, FL to the late Robert and Ree Doty.

She is also preceded in death by her brother, Woody Doty.

Survived by husband, David Tretler; son, Brian Tretler; and daughter Jessica Tretler.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.secure.pancan.org.

Arrangements in the care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

