OBITUARY: Patricia Jean Klein

Patricia Jean Klein (nee Hadley), of Columbia, MO passed away Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the age of 86.

Beloved wife of Rev. Robert F. Klein, Sr.; cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Earley) Hadley; devoted mother of Curtis (Marsha) Klein, Jennifer (Steve) Biggs, the late Robert Klein, Jr., and the late Kimberly (Dave) Bush; loving grandmother of Dustyn Bush, Samantha (Shea) Rodgers, Quentin (Lisa) Klein, Haley (Ben) Cheffey, Chelsea Klein, Trea (Claire) Klein, Kaitlyn Biggs, Alayna Biggs and Chase Biggs; treasured great-grandmother of Lyla Rodgers, Wesley Rodgers, Adrian Klein, Jackson Klein, Alice Klein and Robert Dru Klein, IV.; devoted sister of Lynne (Randy) Hamilton and the late Richard (Carol) Hadley. Patricia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was married for 68 years to the love of her life, a partnership marked by devotion, faith, and unwavering commitment. Together they built a family grounded in love and togetherness. She was a devoted mother to four children, a cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. A faithful servant of God, she lived her beliefs daily through service and compassion. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church for over 20 years, where she volunteered in numerous capacities. She poured her heart into a prayer shawl ministry and knitting chemo caps for cancer patients, and with each stitch she offered warmth, comfort and prayer.

She was a master knitter, an avid reader, an exemplary homemaker, a gifted pianist and always generously shared her talents. She volunteered her time playing piano in nursing homes, volunteered for hospice, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school. Her presence was a gift, and she was truly a friend to all.

Pat worked in insurance at Casualty Indemnity Exchange (CIE) for 15 years as an insurance industry secretary and underwriter.

Within her family, she was the glue that held everyone together. Her love, steadiness, and gentle wisdom shaped generations and her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

Patricia was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions can be made to Valley Hope valleyhope.org/donate in honor of Patricia Jean Klein.

