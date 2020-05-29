



Patricia Jane Rivers, 78, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Patricia was born in Williamson County, TN, the third of six daughters born to Nelson and Rebecca Rivers on April 3, 1942. She grew up in College Grove, TN and graduated from Eagleville High School. She was retired for many years spending time with her beloved family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Rebecca Rivers, and her sister, Treva Green.

Patricia (or also known as “Rannie” to her grandchildren and many others) is survived by her daughter, Susan Carroll, son-in-law Beau Carroll, and son, Scotty Harris. Sisters, Beverly Watkins, Billie Ellis, Wanda Davis and Dianne Richardson. Grandson, Tyler Carroll (wife, Mary Frances Carroll). Granddaughters Shelley Hauskins (husband, Josh) and Chelsea Schoenfeld (husband, Doug). Six great grandchildren, Collin Hauskins, Olivia Hauskins, Jackson Hauskins, Bennett Hauskins, Ethan Hauskins and Anna Katherine Carroll. Many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 1-3pm followed by Funeral Services to be held at 3pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.



