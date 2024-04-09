OBITUARY: Patricia Hollingsworth Farrar

Patricia Hollingsworth Farrar, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away April 6, 2024.

She was born in Jacksonville, AL to the late Robert & Ruth Hollingsworth.

Patricia was a retired Statistics Professor from Middle Tennessee State University.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Farrar; brothers, Bob Hollingsworth and Tom Hollingsworth.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Deana (Wayne) Jackson of Franklin, TN and Amy Minor of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Adam Scott Jackson, Savannah Grace Jackson, Andrew Philip Minor and Bailey Ann Minor all of Franklin, TN; sisters-in-law, June Hollingsworth of Birmingham, AL and Chita Farrar of Phoenix, AZ; nieces & nephews, David (Roxanne) Harrison of Orlando, FL, Cindy (Steve) Coffman of South Carolina, Todd (Leslie) Hollingsworth of Birmingham, AL, Brent (Robin) Hollingsworth of Birmingham, AL, Ashley Farrar of Phoenix, AZ and Lisa (Tori) Farrar of Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Perry Muse will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2024 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, AL. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

