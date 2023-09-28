OBITUARY: Patricia Haight Lloyd

Patricia Haight Lloyd passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 17, 1931 in Niagara Falls, NY, daughter to Laura Stevens Haight and Ralph Haight.

Pat attended Youngstown High School, graduating in 1949. She graduated from Brockport Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1953. She married James (Bob) Lloyd in 1953, and raised their four sons in Youngstown, NY. She taught fourth grade and reading at Lewiston-Porter Central Schools before retiring in 1990.

Later, Pat and Bob lived in Largo and The Villages, FL, before moving to Franklin, TN, where she passed.

Pat leaves behind her sons, Steven (Sherri), Richard (Diane), Timothy (Melissa), and David (Julie), 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, to whom she was affectionately known as Gigi. She is preceded in death by her husband James Robert, parents Ralph and Laura, brother Eugene, and grandson, Steven.

In addition to being a Buffalo Bills and Sabres season ticket holder, Pat was a dedicated hockey mom, driving to arenas in the early mornings in the freezing western NY winters. She enjoyed reading and volunteered regularly at the Youngstown library. She was an avid quilter, was a member of local quilting groups, through which she gifted her family with many of her creations. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of reading and dedication to education, donations may be made to the Friends of the Library, Youngstown Free Library www.youngstownfreelibrary.org/friends or mailed to Friends of the Youngstown Free Library, 240 Lockport Street Youngstown, NY 14174.

