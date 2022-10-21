OBITUARY: Patricia (Chester) Helm

Patricia (Chester) Helm of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, she was 82 years old.

Patricia was a prolific quilter, as well as a great baker and cook. She attended Franklin First United Methodist Church, most attending at the Old Historic location in downtown Franklin.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Chester, brother, Michael Chester.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wesley Don Helm; Son, Timothy Scott Helm and wife Heather; granddaughter Allison Scarlett and husband Taylor; great-granddaughter, Berkeley Scarlett; grandson Tyler Helm and wife Sierra; great-grandson Sawyer Helm; grandson Eric Helm; Son Mark Alan Helm and wife Victoria; grandson Parker Helm; daughter, Kristin Ann Puckett and husband Jeff; grandson, Jacob Anderson; granddaughter, Sydney Anderson; grandson, AJ Anderson.

A Celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

