OBITUARY: Patricia Burke Kopp

Mrs. Patricia Burke Kopp of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, she was 80 years old.

Born on November 11, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Efford and Martha Lee Burke.

She was a lifelong resident of Lebanon until she relocated to Brentwood one year ago to reside with her daughter and family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 45 years and more recently, Lebanon First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wendell R. Kopp (May 7, 2005).

She is survived by her daughter, Kirsten Kopp (Don) Borgeson; grandchildren, Keaton Elizabeth Borgeson, Kennedy Rose Borgeson, Wendell Burke Borgeson, Patricia Bella Borgeson, Brody Robert Borgeson: grandchildren, Kenneth Andrew (Kristen) Fairchild, Adam Robert Fairchild and Anna Katherine Fairchild; daughter, Gretchen Kopp.

Funeral services for Patricia Burke Kopp will be held at 12:00 Noon. on Tuesday, September 6 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m.-12. Rev. Bucky Hesson will be officiating. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Don Borgeson, Burke Borgeson, Brody Borgeson, Gordon Gill, David Taylor and Joe Fuller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation by mailing to: 1107 Secretariat Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

