OBITUARY: Patricia Anne (Weaver) Ezell

Patricia Anne (Weaver) Ezell, mother, grandmother (Nana) and devoted friend, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2026 at NHC Place Cool Springs.

She was born on April 13, 1950, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Presbyterian Hospital to the late John Hale and Queen (Pat) Weaver.

Patricia, known affectionately as Trish, grew up alongside her siblings, Richard Ernest Weaver and Laura Katherine (Kathy) Fleming. She spent her early years in Jacksonville, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina, then moved to Nashville and graduated from Stratford High School in 1968.

In 1971, Trish married Jerry Ezell. Together, they built a beautiful family with a life rooted in faith, service, and love. She was the proud mother of two sons, Benjamin (Lisa) Ezell (1972–2020) and Jason (Sarah) Ezell, and the cherished grandmother of Kiley Brianne (Hunter) Griffin, Carter Thomas Ezell, and Brannon Alexander Ezell.

Trish chose the best path to use her caring and compassionate nature by enrolling and graduating from Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She dedicated her professional life to nursing, working at several hospitals including St. Thomas, Millers Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, St. Anthony’s, and later providing compassionate end-of-life care through Odyssey Hospice.

Her life was a testament to her unwavering love for her family, her community, and those in need. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

A service will be held at Franklin First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 18th, at 2:00 PM, preceded by visitation at 1:00 PM. https://www.stephensfs.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

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