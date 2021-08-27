OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Wagner

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Patricia Ann Wagner

Patricia (Patty) Ann Stewart Wagner, 68, passed away to her heavenly home early Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, at her home in Franklin, TN.

A Bristol, VA, native, she graduated from John S. Battle High School in 1971 and was well-known in Bristol during her working days at Gilley & McCready Insurance and as a member of the Pilot Club before she and her husband moved to Overland Park, KS, later returning to live in Tennessee both in Knoxville and Franklin at different times.

She loved her scrapbooking friends, her church family and many friends/acquaintances in Bristol, Overland Park and Franklin. Most of all, she loved The Lord, her husband and the joys of her life, twin daughters Ashley and Taylor.

Patty is survived by her husband, Dennis Wagner (a native of Bristol, TN), daughters Ashley and Taylor, brother Wayne Stewart and sister-in-law Beverly (Bristol, VA), nieces Nichole Stewart (Bristol, VA) and Shannon Rollins (Atlanta), sister-in-law Joyce Rife (Blountville, TN). Also surviving are best friends Jeanene Hunsucker, Glenda Kelly and Lynette Curray, her scrapbooking buddies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Betty Stewart.
Services will be held at Williamson Memorial in Franklin, TN, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Family will receive visitors at 12 p.m. prior to the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, 506 Jordan Road, Franklin, or through the church’s website at www.franklinnazarene.com.

