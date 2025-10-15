OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Turocy

Patricia Ann Turocy, age 79, born on March 17, 1946, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, fortified by the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, with her loving family by her side.

A parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Pat dedicated her life not only to her work as an executive assistant but also to caring for her family. In recent years, she enjoyed her time socializing with her neighbors and friends at the Everleigh Cool Springs community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elizabeth (Geisler) Billante. She is survived by her brothers, Samuel and William Billante; children, Theodore “Ted” (Brigid) Turocy and Stephanie (Brandon) McDaniel. Her legacy continues through her adoring grandchildren: Truman McDaniel, Madeleine McDaniel and Brendan Turocy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m, Thursday, October 16th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, TN, with Father Joseph McMahon celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One Generation Away. The family will hold a private burial at a later date at St. Mark’s Cemetery in McKees Rocks.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Pat please visit the Tribute Wall.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our Tree Store.