OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Love Harris

Patricia Ann Love Harris, age 59 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

She was born in Lynnville, TN to the late Ralph & Annette Love. She was a member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. Patricia previously worked at Citizens Corporation in Franklin, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenneth L. Harris of Thompsons Station, TN; brother-in-law, Randy (Jennifer) Harris; aunts & uncles, Tim (Jane) Love, Ronnie (Jan) Thomas, Norma (Doug) Rogers and Bob Thompson; many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 15, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Harris Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tim Love, Steve West, William Reaux, Jim Davis, John Crutcher, John Hall, Adam Harris, Mike Edwards and Ronnie Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

