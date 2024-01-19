OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Kimbro

Patricia Ann Kimbro, beloved mother and devoted homemaker, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2024, in Franklin, TN.

Born on November 25, 1929, in Wisconsin, Pat, known to many as Granny, leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her family.

Pat dedicated her life to raising her six children with boundless love and care. Her warm presence and nurturing spirit created a home that radiated with love and compassion. Pat’s children were her world, and she tirelessly worked to ensure their happiness. She embraced the role of motherhood with grace, patience, and an unwavering commitment that inspired all those around her.

Beyond being a devoted mother, Pat had a heart full of cherished memories that will forever be treasured by her loved ones. She possessed a kind and welcoming nature that made every person she met feel at ease in her presence. Her genuine interest in others shone through in every conversation she shared. Pat had an incredible ability to make people feel heard and valued – a rare gift that endeared her to countless friends throughout the years.

She found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. The beauty of flowers brought her immense happiness, with gardenias holding a special place in her heart. She enjoyed the tranquility of being outdoors. Pat found delight in watching game shows and challenging herself with playing Wordle on her iPad – where she could often be found immersed for hours. Animals held a special place in Pat’s heart; particularly her beloved dog “Sheba,” who was always by her side offering unconditional love.

Her dedication to the Nashville Predators and the University of Alabama football team mirrored her commitment to her family, showcasing her unwavering loyalty and support. Granny’s legacy lives on through her family, who carry the invaluable lessons she taught them in their hearts, such as always remembering: Roll Tide. She leaves behind moments of laughter, warmth, and cherished memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Lynn (Frank) Baugh of Nashville, Delisa Ann Pugh of Brentwood, Debra J. (Win) Barker of Franklin; son, James Phillip (Cindy) Kimbro of Florida; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Simon James Kimbro; sons, James Steven Kimbro, James Vernon Kimbro; and daughter-in-law, Cathey Kimbro.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later time.

