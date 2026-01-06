OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Jackson Beard

She went by many names: Patricia, Tricia, Pat, Mama, Nanny, and her most important was AnnMama. Patricia grew up in Franklin and was a 1972 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was very passionate about her job as a caretaker for the last 10 years she worked. She worked for years in several factory jobs around Franklin, but spent the majority of her career at Sam’s Club in Franklin. She loved to travel with her family and friends, spending quality time with each of them. She had a special way with the children in her life.

Patricia was one of three children born to Henry Allen Jackson and Odell Marie Stevens Jackson. She shared a very special relationship with her “Granny Stevens.” Patricia did not care for cooking, but was an excellent taste tester. She was a true master of the oatmeal “No Bake” cookies.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James “Bucksheep” Beard, and her son, Cody Allen Beard.

To carry on her memories, she leaves behind her son, Jody (Michelle) Beard; grandson, Jaxon Beard; granddaughters, Kelsi Newell and Jaided Patterson; great grandchildren, Bohdi Beard and Trulie Beard; siblings, Robert Jackson and Pam Nivens; numerous nieces and nephews; special great nephew, Kason Nivens; lifelong friends, Virginia and Doug Matlock, and their families.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and after 12 Noon on Thursday.

The care of Mrs. Patricia Beard has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.