Patricia Ann Higgs Garvin, age 79, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Chapel Hill, TN passed away on March 1, 2026, in Franklin, TN. Born on March 2, 1946, in Marshall County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Higgs and Christine Word Higgs. Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Higgs.

Patricia enjoyed being outdoors and spending time in her garden. She was known to have a green thumb and could grow many beautiful flowers. When Patricia was not in her garden, she was known to be in the kitchen cooking big meals for her friends and family. She proudly served the state of Tennessee for many years and then later retiring after working in many departments.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Leslie Adcock of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchild, Robyn (Michael) Hutchinson of Shelbyville, TN; great grandchild, Harper; Nephews, Steve (Lisa) Higgs of Peachtree City, GA and Brian Higgs; great nieces and nephews, Emily and Jacob.

A visitation with the family will be Friday, March 6, 2026, from 10AM until 12PM. The funeral Service will take place March 6, 2026, at 12PM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Roberts family cemetery on Powell Lane.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email